Asia Briefs: 7 Taiwanese detained in Cambodia: Taipei

7 Taiwanese detained in Cambodia: Taipei

TAIPEI • Cambodia has detained seven people from Taiwan suspected of running a telecoms scam, the self-ruled island said yesterday, adding that it is trying to bring them home and avoid their deportation to China.

Cambodia, one of China's closest regional allies, does not recognise the island's government. Last year, Cambodia deported 13 people from Taiwan to China, where they were wanted on suspicion of the same crime, despite opposition from Taipei, which accused Beijing of "abducting" its citizens.

REUTERS

Duterte thanks troops while on visit to Marawi

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made a surprise visit yesterday to the war-torn city of Marawi in the country's south, where troops are still engaged in a brutal fight to crush Islamist militants.

Mr Duterte flew by helicopter to the local military headquarters.

He thanked the soldiers and gave out watches and other gifts to cheer them up, said Lieutenant-Colonel Jo-ar Herrera, a spokesman for the military forces in the war zone.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rape-murder suspect's death in jail sparks riots

SHIMLA (India) • A man accused of the gang rape and murder of a girl in northern India has been killed while in police custody, an official said yesterday, sparking riots in the usually tranquil Himalayan region.

The suspect, Nepalese national Suraj Singh, was killed in his cell by another inmate during a scuffle.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE