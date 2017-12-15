Asia Briefs: 6,700 Rohingya killed in 1st month: Aid group

6,700 Rohingya killed in 1st month: Aid group

YANGON • At least 6,700 Rohingya Muslims were killed in the first month of a Myanmar army crackdown on rebels in Rakhine state that began in late August, Doctors Without Borders said yesterday.

The figure is the highest estimated death toll yet of the violence that erupted on Aug 25 and triggered a massive refugee crisis, with more than 620,000 Rohingya fleeing Myanmar for Bangladesh over a three-month period.

Live-stream platform 'infringes on privacy'

BEIJING • Shuidi, a live-streaming platform affiliated to Qihoo 360 Technology, has been found to live-stream content from public places such as restaurants and shopping malls without obtaining the permission of customers, according to Beijing News.

Although the platform has responded by saying it has the permission from the owners of the establishments, and it posts signs notifying customers that they are being filmed when its closed-circuit television cameras are in use, its behaviour still infringes on customers' privacy.

Tour bus bursts into flames in Malaysia

YONG PENG • Thirty-two Indonesian tourists escaped unhurt when their tour bus burst into flames on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia yesterday morning.

They were on their way to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru when the bus driver detected a burning smell and saw black smoke emitting from the rear of the vehicle. He then quickly told the passengers to disembark.

According to the Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Department, the fire was put out in two hours, leaving the bus badly damaged. The cause of the fire was not known.

