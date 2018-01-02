Asia Briefs: $494k of jewellery gone in 3-minute heist

$494k of jewellery gone in 3-minute heist

KUALA LUMPUR • A group of men armed with hammers took just about three minutes to escape with jewellery worth RM1.5 million (S$494,000) from a goldsmith shop in a shopping mall in Taman Segar, Cheras, on Sunday night.

Cheras district deputy police chief Ismadi Borhan said five men wearing full-face helmets and gloves stormed into the shop, where four employees and a security guard were working.

The men smashed display cabinets, while another five waited outside the mall on motorcycles.

BERNAMA

Macau's gaming revenues up 19%

MACAU • Gaming revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose for the first time in three years last year as punters' appetite for gambling recovers after a government campaign against shows of wealth among public officials, and slowing economic growth.

Figures from Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination bureau on Monday showed revenues rose 19 per cent for 2017 to 265.7 billion patacas (S$44.2 billion).

REUTERS

Rape victim's baby's body to be exhumed

NEW DELHI • An Indian court has ordered the exhumation of the remains of a baby born to a teenage rape victim so that a paternity test can be conducted, after the victim withdrew her allegations against a Delhi businessman.

Police say the teenager is aged between 14 and 15 and had accused the man of raping her repeatedly in February. She gave birth to a girl in October, but the child died a few days later.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE