Asia Briefs: 35 hurt as tornado hits East Java

35 hurt as tornado hits East Java

JAKARTA • A tornado ripped through a densely populated area in Indonesia's East Java province on Wednesday, injuring 35 people and damaging more than 600 homes, the head of the local disaster mitigation agency said. The tornado, with wind speeds of 70km per hour, carved a path of destruction in the Sidoarjo area, lasting about five minutes, said Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

REUTERS

Chinese county struck by earthquake

BEIJING • A magnitude 5 earthquake hit Wulong county of south-west China's Chongqing municipality yesterday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre. The quake struck at a depth of about 10km. The tremor was felt strongly in Chongqing's city districts such as Yubei and Shapingba.

XINHUA