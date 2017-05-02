Asia Briefs: 27 hurt as plane hits turbulence

27 hurt as plane hits turbulence

BANGKOK • Passengers on an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Thailand were slammed into the ceiling after their aircraft hit a patch of severe turbulence yesterday. Twenty-seven people were injured.

The ordeal occurred when the plane flew through a pocket of "clean air" turbulence - so called because there is no cloud warning of its presence - shortly before landing in Bangkok, the airline said.

Erdogan seeks more trade with India

NEW DELHI •Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for bilateral trade with India to be increased when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday.

Turkey's US$6.5 billion (S$9 billion) annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Mr Erdogan told a news conference with Mr Modi, Reuters reported.

The Turkish leader arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit.

Taking the bat to abusive husbands

NEW DELHI • An Indian state minister has given wooden bats to newly-wed brides, urging them to use the paddle as a weapon if their husbands turn alcoholic or abusive.

Mr Gopal Bhargava gave the bats - which are used to get dirt out of clothes in traditional laundries - to nearly 700 brides at a mass wedding organised by the government of central Madhya Pradesh state last week. He said he wanted to draw attention to the plight of rural women who face domestic abuse from their alcoholic husbands.

