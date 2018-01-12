Asia Briefs: 2 killed in protest over child's murder

2 killed in protest over child's murder

LAHORE • At least two people were killed when a protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl turned violent in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Paramilitary forces were called to the city of Kasur where hundreds were protesting over the killing. A senior police official said the child was kidnapped on Jan 4 and found dead in a garbage heap on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PetroVietnam execs face long jail terms

HANOI • Prosecutors in Vietnam were seeking long jail terms on Thursday for former officials over losses of hundreds of millions of dollars at state oil firm PetroVietnam.

Dinh La Thang, a former politburo official, faces 14 to 15 years in jail for "deliberate violation of state regulations on economic management", while a life sentence was sought for Trinh Xuan Thanh, the former chairman of PetroVietnam Construction.

REUTERS

Vaccine probe: Kids had 'severe dengue'

MANILA • The Philippines said yesterday some of the 14 children who died after receiving a controversial vaccine showed signs of "severe dengue", as investigators probe the drug whose use was suspended due to health concerns.

More than 830,000 Filipino schoolchildren were injected with Sanofi's Dengvaxia vaccine last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE