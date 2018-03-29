Asia Briefs: 2 jailed for life for child trafficking in India

2 jailed for life for child trafficking in India

CHENNAI • Two Indian brothel owners were jailed for life on Tuesday for the trafficking, rape and sexual abuse of children, an unprecedented sentence in a country where fewer than two in five trafficking cases ended in a conviction.

Prosecutor Sunil Kumar said Pancho Singh and his wife Chhaya Devi, who ran the brothel in Gaya in the eastern state of Bihar, were given the maximum punishment under existing anti-trafficking laws.

The court in Gaya heard testimonies from four of nine girls who were rescued from the brothel during a police raid in 2015.

Anbang's ex-chairman contests charges

SHANGHAI • The former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, Wu Xiaohui, contested all charges against him in a high-profile trial that began in Shanghai, part of Beijing's crackdown on profligate investing by conglomerates.

Wu's trial for suspected economic crimes, including fundraising fraud and embezzlement, comes a month after the government seized control of Anbang, owner of New York's iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel and other marquee properties around the world.

Yesterday, Wu claimed he did not understand the law and did not know whether his behaviour constituted a crime.

Airbnb to share host info with China govt

BEIJING • American short-term rental service Airbnb Inc said it would start disclosing host information to Chinese government agencies starting tomorrow, as the San Francisco-based company complies with regulations in China.

China's regulations on residency require citizens and tourists to register their addresses with the police when they arrive in the country or stay at a hotel, within 24 hours.

Airbnb China said in an e-mail to hosts reviewed by Reuters that the decision is "similar to other hospitality companies that do business in China", and users with concerns can deactivate their listings.

