Asia Briefs: 1MDB: Opposition calls for reopening of probe

1MDB: Opposition calls for reopening of probe

KUALA LUMPUR • Some 40 opposition lawmakers marched to Bank Negara Malaysia yesterday, calling on the central bank to reopen its investigation into state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), The Star Online reported.

1MDB was started by Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2009 soon after he became Malaysia's leader. He has been battling allegations that money from 1MDB had been stolen by him and associates.

China dissident's widow missing, complaint filed

BEIJING • China's government is responsible for the "enforced disappearance" of late Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo's widow, her US-based lawyer said on Wednesday in a formal complaint filed to the United Nations.

Beijing faced a global backlash for its treatment of the Chinese dissident when he died of liver cancer last month. His widow, poet Liu Xia, 56, has not been in touch with anyone since about a day before his death, said her lawyer.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE