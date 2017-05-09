Asia Briefs: 18 coal miners die in poisonous gas leak

18 coal miners die in poisonous gas leak

CHANGSHA • Six officials, including a deputy county chief, were sacked yesterday after 18 miners died in a poisonous gas leak in a coal mine in central China's Hunan province. Another 37 miners were saved.

The accident happened on Sunday at the Jilinqiao Colliery in Youxian County. An employee said a discontinued mine nearby had been discharging chemical waste gas, which may have triggered the fatal gas leak.

XINHUA

Apartment block fire in Fukuoka kills six

TOKYO • Six people were killed and five injured when a fire gutted an apartment building in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture, in south-western Japan, on Sunday.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire which took them four hours to extinguish. Investigators said three other residents have been confirmed safe and two more remained uncontactable.

XINHUA

Viet ruling party fires high-profile official

HANOI • Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has dismissed a high-profile party official from his politburo position for misconduct while he headed the country's state oil and gas firm.

Mr Dinh La Thang, 56, was chairman of PetroVietnam between 2009 and 2011. The party said he had been responsible for many illegal projects and big financial losses of PetroVietnam, and overseen the firm's acquisition of an excessive stake in Ocean Bank of Ocean Group.

REUTERS

Mistreatment probe after mass jailbreak

JAKARTA • Indonesia has launched an investigation into accusations of mistreatment by prison guards after around 350 inmates broke out of an overcrowded Pekanbaru jail on Sumatra island in Riau province last week, an official said yesterday.

Three days after the mass escape, 151 prisoners were still on the run.

REUTERS