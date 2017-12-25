Asia Briefs: 13,000 illegal websites get the chop in China

13,000 illegal websites get the chop in China

BEIJING • China has shut down or revoked the licences of more than 13,000 illegal websites since 2015, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, operators have closed nearly 10 million Internet accounts for violating service protocol, while information on terrorism and pornography has been removed.

Bus crash kills at least 10 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD • At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured in a fatal road crash in Pakistan's southern Sindh province yesterday morning, local Urdu TV channel reported.

Two passenger coaches that were speeding collided with each other head on, police said, adding that women and children were among those killed in the accident.

Mount Agung erupts; flights not affected

JAKARTA • Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupted yesterday morning, but there was no damage done, and flights have not been affected.

Indonesia's disaster management agency said the volcano spewed ash as high as 2.5km above the crater. The eruption lasted for about 10 minutes.

