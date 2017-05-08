Asia Briefs: 11 die after truck hits bus in Vietnam

11 die after truck hits bus in Vietnam

HANOI • A truck being driven in the wrong direction on a one-way road smashed into a bus in Vietnam's Central Highlands yesterday, killing at least 11 people, state media said.

The accident in Gia Lai province occurred in the early hours yesterday morning, and also injured 23 passengers, according to state-controlled Vietnam News Agency. The truck was believed to have hit the bus head-on.

The bus was carrying 36 passengers, state media said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Afghan families flee as govt battles Taleban

KUNDUZ (Afghanistan) • Hundreds of Afghan families have fled fighting between the Taleban and government forces near the northern city of Kunduz as insurgents captured a strategic district soon after launching their annual spring offensive.

The militants began their assault on the Qala-e-Zal district in Kunduz province last Saturday and captured most of it, including the district centre.

The attack triggered intense fighting with government forces that sent civilians fleeing towards the provincial capital of Kunduz.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Perak woman dies after car crashes into house

IPOH • A 77-year-old woman was killed when a car crashed into the living room of her home in a village in Temoh town in Perak state.

Tapah district police chief superintendent Som Sak Din Keliaw said Madam Lai Kwai Lan, who was in the living room during the incident, suffered head injuries.

A 13-year-old boy, who was reversing the car, had accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal before it rammed 20m across the road into Madam Lai's house last Saturday at about 5.15pm.

Malaysia to remove cabotage policy

SANDAKAN • Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said yesterday that he will remove from June 1 a controversial policy called cabotage, where all goods imported by ship to, and exported from, Sabah and Sarawak must pass through Port Klang.

The policy, started in 1980 to boost Port Klang's growth, caused goods in the two east Malaysian states to be costlier than those in peninsular Malaysia due to the double handling of goods at two ports.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK