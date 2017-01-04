Asia Briefs: 10,000 in Malaysia seek shelter from floods

10,000 in Malaysia seek shelter from floods

PETALING JAYA • Nearly 10,000 people in the Malaysian states of Kelantan and Terengganu have been evacuated due to floods, amid the annual monsoon season.

Waters were rising in Kelantan's north-east districts, including Rantau Panjang, yesterday.

A total of 6,011 people have been affected by the floods there, reported news website Free Malaysia Today.

In Terengganu, 3,469 people were moved to temporary shelters.

Water levels at nine out of 15 major Terengganu rivers have reached 'dangerous' levels.

Scissors removed from man's body after 18 years

HANOI • A Vietnamese man who had a pair of scissors left behind during surgery 18 years ago has had them removed.

Ma Van Nhat, now 54, had gone for surgery in 1998, after a car accident.

But it was only after an ultrasound scan recently that doctors discovered the 15cm scissors near his colon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

95 people to run for election in Myanmar

YANGON • Sixteen women are among the 88 candidates from 24 political parties and seven individuals who have registered to take part in Myanmar's by-elections, scheduled for April 1, the Union Election Commission said yesterday.

The ruling National League for Democracy, led by de facto Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and the former ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party are the two parties offering the most candidates.

XINHUA