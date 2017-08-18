Asia Briefs: 10-year-old rape victim gives birth

10-year-old rape victim gives birth

NEW DELHI • A 10-year-old rape victim yesterday delivered a baby in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, after the country's Supreme Court rejected her abortion plea. The girl was raped several times allegedly by an uncle who has since been arrested.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

At least 26 killed in Manila police action

MANILA • At least 26 people died overnight in police operations in the Philippine capital Manila yesterday, a second night of bloodshed this week. This followed 32 deaths in raids on Monday in Bulacan province.

REUTERS

Japan royal to declare engagement on Sept 3

TOKYO • Emperor Akihito's eldest granddaughter, Princess Mako, and her boyfriend, Mr Kei Komuro, will meet the press on Sept 3 to announce their engagement, the Imperial Household Agency said yesterday, according to Kyodo News.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 18, 2017, with the headline 'Asia Briefs'. Print Edition | Subscribe
