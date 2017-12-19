Asia Briefs: 10 sentenced to death in public trial

10 sentenced to death in public trial

BEIJING • Thousands of spectators filled a stadium in China to watch 10 suspects be sentenced to death for crimes ranging from drug-dealing to homicide before they were taken away to be executed at the weekend.

Beijing News criticised the court, which held the rare public trial in southern Guangdong province last Saturday, for making a spectacle of the sentences.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Beijing eatery offers Moon Jae In dish

SEOUL • A restaurant in Beijing has rolled out the "Moon Jae In Combo", after the South Korean President dropped by for breakfast during his state visit to China last week.

Featuring the exact same dishes - dough fritters, steamed dumplings, dumpling soup and salty soy milk - President Moon had at Yonghe Xian Jiang, the special menu was launched last Saturday.

THE KOREA HERAND/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

At least 10 die in rush for free food

DHAKA • At least 10 people died and more than 50 were injured in a crush when hundreds rushed to a Bangladeshi community centre prayer meeting to get free packets of food yesterday.

The family of a former mayor in the southern port city of Chittagong had organised a prayer meet and offered the food in his memory.

REUTERS

Afghan forces in gun fight with militants

KABUL • Militants stormed an intelligence agency training centre in Kabul yesterday in an attack claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, triggering a gun fight with Afghan police.

Security forces battled the militants, besieged in a construction site at the National Directorate of Security, for hours before killing two attackers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE