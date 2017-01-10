Asia Brief: Myanmar warns workers in Malaysia after attack

Myanmar warns workers in Malaysia after attack

YANGON/KUALA LUMPUR • Myanmar said yesterday it had sent out safety instructions to its workers in Malaysia after attackers hacked five of them to death with swords, weeks after it barred workers from going there, partly because of security fears.

On Thursday, four masked men with swords attacked Myanmar workers after they had left a factory in the Serdang district on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. Five were killed and two hurt.

Tension between the South-east Asian neighbours has risen in recent months over the fate of Myanmar's stateless Rohingya Muslim minority, with Malaysia accusing Myanmar of genocide over its treatment of them.

Sultan names new district in Perak

BAGAN DATUK (Perak) • Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah yesterday named Bagan Datuk as the state's 12th district. The new designation will mark the start of a transformation process for the district, which is known as one of the biggest coconut producers in Malaysia, reported the New Straits Times.

Perak Menteri Besar, Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, said an industrial park was among 11 projects, valued at RM1.3billion (S$417 million), allocated under the 11th Malaysia Plan to develop the state.

Prabowo may try again for Indonesian president

JAKARTA • Indonesia's Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party deputy chairman has said that it may once again nominate Mr Prabowo Subianto as a presidential candidate for the 2019-2024 term, Tempo reported.

Mr Fadli Zon said that the majority of Gerindra's cadres want Mr Prabowo to get another shot at the presidency. But Gerindra's central executive board has not yet officially announced his nomination. "Gerindra may officially (announce the nomination) any time. Maybe on Gerindra's birthday on Feb 6," Mr Fadli said.

S. Korea culture minister apologises for 'blacklist'

SEOUL • South Korea's culture minister apologised yesterday for the conservative government's blacklisting of thousands of artists for their political beliefs.

The list of over 9,000 artists in film, theatre, music and literature came to light late last year when a number of local media outlets published it.

Many on the list had voiced support for opposition parties, or criticised or satirised the administration of now-impeached President Park Geun Hye or past army dictatorships. Cultural officials were ordered to stop state aid to plays, films or other projects involving "left-leaning" artists.

