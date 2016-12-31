Asia Brief: Hong Kong confirms 2nd case of bird flu

Hong Kong confirms 2nd case of bird flu

HONG KONG • Hong Kong yesterday confirmed its second human case of bird flu this season, days after an elderly man died of the virus.

A 70-year-old man, who had travelled to the Chinese cities of Shenzhen and Zhongshan earlier this month, tested positive for the H7N9 strain of the virus, the government said in a statement.

He said he had come across mobile stalls selling live poultry in Zhongshan, but the authorities said they were still investigating the source of the infection.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Policemen punished over death in custody

BEIJING • Two Beijing police officers have been punished following the death of an environmentalist in custody in May, state media said yesterday, in a case that sparked public disquiet about China's law enforcement methods.

Mr Lei Yang, 29, was arrested in a massage parlour as part of a police operation against prostitution and died hours later after choking on his own vomit.

While prosecutors decided last week not to press charges against the police officers, two of them have now been punished, the official China Daily said, citing the Beijing police.

REUTERS