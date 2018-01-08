Asean and India join hands for closer ties

Asian leaders have called for closer Asean-India economic cooperation and highlighted the huge potential of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact, as they marked the end of a conference which celebrates the contributions of the Indian diaspora.

At the Asean-India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conference yesterday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan singled out the RCEP - spearheaded by Asean and involving six of its key partners, India included - calling it a historic opportunity to set up the world's largest trade bloc.

South-east Asia and India came together on the stage, and on the plate, on the final day of the two-day event as guests tucked into a spread that melded culinary traditions and ingredients from the Asean region and watched a fine arts performance.

