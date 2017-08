Indonesia's new submarine, the KRI Nagapasa 403, arriving in Surabaya yesterday. It was built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering. The South Korea firm handed over the 1,400-ton submarine on Aug 2, reported Yonhap news agency. It is the first of three submarines Indonesia ordered from South Korea under a 2011 deal worth US$1.1 billion (S$1.4 billion). Indonesia's navy now operates two German-made submarines, which were built in the 1980s.