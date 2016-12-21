Ahok's blasphemy case: Court to decide whether to proceed

Indonesia's court will decide on Tuesday next week whether to proceed with the blasphemy trial against Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, said a judge yesterday, after hearing arguments from prosecutors.

Prosecutors said yesterday that the blasphemy charges brought against Mr Basuki, who is a Christian, were in line with the country's criminal code, and that the trial against him should proceed.

The prosecutors presented arguments to support their indictment that Mr Basuki insulted Muslims by claiming his political opponents were using the Quran to sway voters against him. Last week, Mr Basuki said the case should be dismissed, citing legal flaws.

"The entire objection filed by the defendant and his lawyers does not have legal basis and therefore ought to be rejected," Mr Ali Mukartono said, referring to the argument from Mr Basuki's lawyers that prosecutors had to present evidence that Mr Basuki's actions had caused damage.

Mr Ali argued that the blasphemy clause in Indonesia's criminal code does not require the prosecution to prove damage as a result of any breach, stressing that anyone could be charged as long as there is evidence the act was committed.

Supporters and opponents of Mr Basuki, who entered a plea of not guilty last week, rallied outside the courthouse yesterday. Police and military officers were deployed to stand guard between the two groups to prevent possible clashes.

"We demand justice... Don't be deceived by Ahok's tears," a speaker for the anti-Basuki group shouted from the top of a truck, referring to the governor by his popular name and to his tearful testimony last week.

A group which supported the governor appealed to the judges to not yield to pressure from Muslim hardline groups.

"We came here to show that Ahok is not alone. Indonesia is for everyone... not only for one particular group," a speaker said, describing Indonesia's principle of pluralism for the nation's hundreds of ethnic groups regardless of their faith.

Some supporters of the governor carried banners that read: "We are Muslims that forgive Ahok."