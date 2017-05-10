Ahok gets two years' jail for blasphemy

A district court has found Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama guilty of blasphemy and sentenced him to two years in jail.

It also ordered Basuki to begin his jail term immediately, even though he would file an appeal against the ruling.

In sentencing the governor, better known by his Chinese nickname Ahok, the court did not follow the prosecution's recommendation of two years' probation on a lesser charge of insulting Muslims.

The harsh sentence shocked the governor's supporters even as it was cheered by hardline Muslim groups who had been demanding that he be jailed.

