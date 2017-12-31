Nehru-Gandhi family: A dynasty in decline

In 1977, India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi travelled to Bihar state where nine Dalits, formerly known as untouchables, had been killed by a gang of upper-caste men.

Though the area where the killings had taken place was not easily accessible, it did not deter Mrs Gandhi from going there to comfort the people.

She walked and then got on an elephant to get to the village of Belchi, where caste tensions were high following the killings.

The trip put Mrs Gandhi - who just six months earlier had lost her own constituency of Rae Bareli in parliamentary elections - on the road to a political comeback that saw her become prime minister again three years later.

Four decades on, villagers in Belchi still talk about the day she rode into the village on an elephant.

Yet, not many in the poverty-ridden village had heard of her grandson Rahul until the general election in 2014, when the Congress party suffered its worst electoral performance.

WHO'S WHO

JAWAHARLAL NEHRU He was India's first prime minister and a key figure in the independence movement from the British Raj. During his tenure from 1947 to 1964, he shaped the foreign, economic and domestic policies of the newly independent South Asian country. He and his wife Kamala Kaul had one daughter, Indira. He died of a heart attack in 1964 at age 74. INDIRA GANDHI She served as India's prime minister from 1966 to 1977, and from 1980 until her assassination in October 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards. She was 66. Her tenure saw one of India's darkest periods, with the imposition of emergency rule from 1975 to 1977, during which she jailed opposition leaders and imposed media censorship. She and her husband Feroze Gandhi had two sons, Rajiv and Sanjay. RAJIV GANDHI He was a pilot for state-owned Indian Airlines but entered politics after the death in 1980 of his younger brother Sanjay who had been groomed to take over from their mother. Rajiv became prime minister in 1984 after Indira's assassination and, at age 40, he was India's youngest prime minister. He was assassinated in May 1991 by a suicide bomber from the Tamil Tigers. He and his Italian-born wife Sonia Maino had two children, Rahul and Priyanka. SONIA GANDHI, 71 She was known to be against her husband joining politics. Yet six years after his assassination, Mrs Gandhi, who learnt to speak Hindi, joined politics to protect the legacy of the family. She took over as president of the Indian National Congress in 1998 and was elected to Parliament in 1999. She was Congress president for 19 years and led the party to victory in the 2004 and 2009 elections. She rejected the position of prime minister due to controversy over her Italian roots, and instead chose Congress politician Manmohan Singh for the top post. But she remained the de facto head of the government. In 2014, after her party suffered its worst electoral result, she and her son Rahul accepted responsibility. RAHUL GANDHI, 47 He worked briefly as a management consultant in London for three years and joined politics in 2004, contesting elections and winning the family seat of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh state. Dubbed "the reluctant prince", he had for years shunned a leadership role in the party. He spoke about the pain that power had brought his family when he took over as vice-president of Congress in 2013. Mr Gandhi, a bachelor, succeeded his mother as party president earlier this month and will lead the party into the 2019 general elections. PRIYANKA GANDHI,45 Often compared to her mother in looks and style, she is more outgoing and engaging than her reserved brother. She has stayed away from politics except to help her brother and mother campaign in their constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli during elections. She is married to businessman Robert Vadra and they have two children, Rehan and Miraya.

Mr Gandhi, 47, took over the reins of Congress from his mother Sonia this month. But as he gears up to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in coming elections, analysts note that the Nehru-Gandhi name no longer has the same political weight as before.

The Nehru-Gandhi family has produced three prime ministers since India became independent in 1947.

Mr Gandhi's great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, a central figure in India's independence movement, is known as the architect of modern India.

Nehru shaped the country according to the beliefs of socialism - for instance, the state, rather than the private sector, should control key economic sectors from power to transportation. He was committed to secularism and saw India as a country where all religions co-existed peacefully. His foreign policy was guided by the principles of non-alignment.

His daughter Indira continued his legacy but put her own stamp on it.

She nationalised major private banks and oil companies, and played an important role in events that saw Bangladesh become independent after breaking away from Pakistan.

She built an image of being the poor people's saviour with her slogan Garibi Hatao, or eradicate poverty, which propelled her to victory in the 1971 election.

But she was seen as an authoritarian figure who promoted dynastic politics. She had groomed her son Sanjay to succeed her but when he died in a plane crash in 1980, she brought in her other son Rajiv.

Her tenure also saw one of India's darkest periods.

During the state of emergency from 1975 to 1977, she jailed opposition leaders and imposed media censorship.

Rajiv, a pilot by training, came to power on a wave of sympathy after his mother was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984, over her decision to storm the Golden Temple, the most important pilgrimage site of Sikhism, to quell a separatist movement in Punjab state.

As prime minister, he promoted new technologies and is credited with putting India on a path to dominance in the software sector. Yet his tenure also saw one of the country's biggest defence scams related to kickbacks in the procurement of Bofors guns. The scandal continued to haunt the Congress even after he was absolved of any wrongdoing.

Following his assassination in a suicide bombing in 1991, the family moved away from politics. Six years later, Rajiv's Italian-born widow Sonia entered politics to protect the family legacy and, over the years, reminded voters of the sacrifice the family has made for India.

As Congress president for 19 years, she led the party to two consecutive wins before a humiliating defeat in 2014.

Today, the family that set the course for the world's biggest democracy is now at a low point.

Despite being in politics for over a decade, Mr Rahul Gandhi has yet to prove his mettle in politics in a country where 60 per cent of the population is under 35 and has little regard for dynastic politics.

"Young people have forgotten the national legacy," said Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty of Delhi University.

"Politics has also become far more complicated. The Congress used to represent women, Dalits, Muslims... But the party polity has become fractured with the rise of regional parties," he added.

With the Nehru-Gandhi family in decline, "Rahul Gandhi doesn't have any of the advantages of the dynasty", he said.

The family legacy is under constant attack, especially from Mr Modi, who has called for a Congress-free India.

However, Congress spokesman Tom Vaddakkan noted that the BJP's attacks only proved that the Nehru-Gandhi family is not irrelevant.

Still, analysts said the Congress is aware that the Nehru-Gandhi name alone does not guarantee votes.

"The dynasty continues to be important as a symbol of unity for the party. But the dynasty cannot be the central focus in election strategy. That has undergone a change," said Dr Sandeep Shastri, a political analyst and pro-vice-chancellor of Jain University.

"The actual ground work will have to be done by state-level leaders who have legitimacy," he added.

At the same time, some of the old guard in Congress are not comfortable with the direction in which Mr Gandhi is steering the party.

During campaigning for the state assembly election in Gujarat, which is Mr Modi's stronghold, Mr Gandhi went on a tour of temples and the Congress highlighted his Brahmin caste to counter the pro-Hindu BJP.

"This is not the Congress that Nehru gave to the country... Whatever was left of his legacy, it is gone," said a senior Congress leader who did not want to be named. "We have given up on socialism, we have given up on secularism. Non-alignment doesn't exist anymore."