6 S'poreans in KL bus accident discharged

KUALA LUMPUR • Six out of 11 Singaporeans who were involved in a bus crash that killed one person near Kuala Lumpur last Saturday have been discharged, Malaysian police said.

Five were discharged from Selayang Hospital in Selangor and another from Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The other five remain hospitalised.

The accident on the Karak-Kuala Lumpur expressway involved their bus and a lorry as they were returning from Genting Highlands.

It is believed that the driver lost control of the bus, which rammed into a gravel lorry. The accident trapped the bus conductor, Mr Carles Lagan, 26, near the front of the mangled bus, China Press reported, citing Gombak district police. He died on the spot.

The driver of the lorry was also hurt in the accident.

Most of the Singaporeans, including an 81-year-old woman, suffered light injuries, according to Malaysian police.

The accident came after another bus crash near Genting Highlands last Friday, in which 23 people, including 16 Chinese tourists, suffered light injuries.

Last month, one Singaporean was killed and several others injured in a bus accident in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, when they were carrying out their minor pilgrimage (umrah).

Nadirah H. Rodzi