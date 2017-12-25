37 dead in mall fire in Duterte's home city

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was in tears as he tried to comfort families of the victims of a fire that tore through a mall in Davao City in the southern Philippines on Saturday.

At least 37 people are believed to have died, many of them workers at a call centre on the top floor of the four-storey mall.

The blaze, which has been brought under control, started at the NCCC Mall on Saturday morning, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky over Davao, the home city of Mr Duterte.

The fire compounded the misery in the largely Catholic Philippines at Christmas after a tropical storm killed at least 182 people and displaced tens of thousands in recent days, also mainly in the country's southern region of Mindanao.

