2017 Yearender: Leaders in the limelight

As 2017 closes, our correspondents around the world look at the challenges and accomplishments of leaders.

President Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines

The president is as popular as ever with his people, but 2017 has thrown up some challenges to his boundary-pushing rule, says Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel.

The biggest shock was the Marawi City siege in May, when extremists inspired by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria stormed the city and held on to it for five months despite onslaughts by six army battalions.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia

He has been a mainstay of Malaysian politics for the past half-century. But this year saw Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the receiving end of attacks after he joined the opposition.

Malaysia Bureau chief Shannon Teoh noted that the wily 92-year-old had a retort for every attack mounted against him, and the popular politician still captures the imagination of the Malaysian public.

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, Indonesia

The 51-year-old seemed poised to make history as the first elected governor of Jakarta who is not only Chinese but also Christian. But Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known by his nickname Ahok, was defeated at the polls by education minister Anies Baswedan in April and was jailed for blasphemy against Islam a few weeks later.

Indonesia Bureau chief Francis Chan said Basuki's straight-talking manner and championing of pluralism has endeared him to many but also attracted many opponents.

