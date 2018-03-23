17 killed in Thai bus crash

At least 17 people were killed and dozens of others wounded when a bus travelling in north-eastern Thailand veered off the road and smashed into a tree, the authorities said yesterday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening in Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province. The double-decker bus was carrying around 50 people returning home from a holiday.

"The current death toll is 17, and 33 are injured," an official from the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial emergency medical service told Agence France-Presse, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The head of the Nakhon Ratchasima disaster prevention and mitigation department said that the bus driver lost control while the vehicle was going downhill, before it veered off the road, jumped a traffic island, and then smashed into a large tree. "The bus was torn into two parts," he said.

Lieutenant-Colonel Pornpattana Pisitkarn from the Udomsap police station near the accident site said the bus' brakes appeared to have failed.